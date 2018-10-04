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Suppressed Disruptive Technology to CLEAN the AIR of Toxins from Any Gas Engines- HERE NOW
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25 views • October 04, 2018
LEARN MORE: http://extremeenergysolutions.net/ser-now-ready-for-mass-market-adoption.html
The Smart Emissions Reducer lowers vehicle emissions while increasing engine performance and fuel economy.
Works for all combustion engines: gas, diesel, propane, etc.
non-invasive on the engine, has no moving parts and does not void manufacture warranties.
Drastically reduces harmful emissions and lessens your carbon footprint
Helps keep high emission vehicles and big rigs within environmental compliance
The Smart Emissions Reducer lowers vehicle emissions while increasing engine performance and fuel economy.
Works for all combustion engines: gas, diesel, propane, etc.
non-invasive on the engine, has no moving parts and does not void manufacture warranties.
Drastically reduces harmful emissions and lessens your carbon footprint
Helps keep high emission vehicles and big rigs within environmental compliance
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