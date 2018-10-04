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Republicans Needed Midterm Miracle - The Kavanaugh Witch Hunt Is It
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6576 views • October 04, 2018
Polls leading up to the midterms showed the Republicans losing support, but with the Democratic witch hunt against Brett Kavanaugh, the miracle the Republicans were hoping for could be the very attack they are fighting against.
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