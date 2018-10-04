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VIDEO: Hillary Clinton Gave The Order To Ban Infowars
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1273 views • October 04, 2018
Alex Jones presents a video compilation of Hillary Clinton speaking to large audiences at public events where she continuously and consistently calls for the complete censorship of Infowars.
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