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The Red Tidal Wave A-coming
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13 views • October 04, 2018
WildNews.us – The Brett Kavanaugh congressional hearings have woken up the American Patriots. Any notion of a November Blue Wave is just a delusional wish by the Democrats afflicted with the Trump Derangement Syndrome. The RINO Republican Senators and The Democrat Senators from the Red states are running for cover. The new polling shows that the Republicans are ascending --
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