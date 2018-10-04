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Shock Video: Tim Cook Appears To Be Drugged During VICE Interview
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1144 views • October 04, 2018
A new interview from VICE news with Tim cook has been released. In it they ask about Apple’s role in censoring Alex Jones and Infowars. Alex points out Tim Cook’s abnormally large pupils which parallel the culture of taking LSD in silicon valley.
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