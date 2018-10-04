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Hitler's Secret Weapon in the Air - Air Material Command
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33 views • October 04, 2018
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Actual 8mm film of Hitler's Secret Air Weapons from V2 to the first plane ejection seat.
Original footage. Some captured Nazi and post-WW2 evaluations.
Actual 8mm film of Hitler's Secret Air Weapons from V2 to the first plane ejection seat.
Original footage. Some captured Nazi and post-WW2 evaluations.
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