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Pass the Salt Live - Get in the Game 10-4-2018
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3 views • October 04, 2018
Update on huddle in Oskaloosa, Iowa last night. Over 100 people came to hear and share the truth. It was powerful! Stand up and push back. The only reason we aren’t winning, is because we aren’t playing. Men, get in the game!
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
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