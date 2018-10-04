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Be A Terror To Demons
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28 views • October 04, 2018
Don't become a spiritual warfare fruitcake, take your place on the throne with Christ who has defeated every devil. As you walk with Jesus, He will make you to BE a terror to demons. They just won't want to be around.
I share some of my testimony and bible keys. Recorded at the 88.7 Spirit FM studio ( www.spirit-fm.ca )
Total Change Ministries www.totalchange.org
I share some of my testimony and bible keys. Recorded at the 88.7 Spirit FM studio ( www.spirit-fm.ca )
Total Change Ministries www.totalchange.org
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