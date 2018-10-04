© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Effect of Maxine Waters’
Follow
0
Share
Report
3 views • October 04, 2018
“How is political rhetoric and debate going these days, especially in the aftermath of Rep. Maxine Waters’ marching orders to amp up the harassment against anybody that employs wrong think or supports the president or the administration or the policies thereof…” – Dana Loesch
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.