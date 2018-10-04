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Alex Jones speech at University of Texas (2007)
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22 views • October 04, 2018
2007: Alex Jones gives an hour long speech at the Project For the New American Citizen event which was held at the University of Texas Union Ballroom. In his presentation Alex discusses the Bush family's ties to Hitler, the overthrow of Mossadegh in 1950's Iran, the Gulf of Tonkin, 9/11 and the collapse of the twin towers.
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