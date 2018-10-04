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Dana Loesch Shuts Down Maxine Waters' Calls for Harassment
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22 views • October 04, 2018
"I very rarely have said that this is so unbecoming of an elected official that maybe perhaps official censure isn't enough, maybe perhaps they should resign. But I am willing to make an exception on that for Maxine Waters." —Dana Loesch
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