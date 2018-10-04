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Trump drops Major 911 Truth Bomb
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869 views • October 04, 2018
From Johnny Gat Trump was good friends with Larry Silverstein -indeed boasted of it and went with the silly jet fuel theory not inspiring confidence at all. So has he distanced himself from that association since?
It seems we are ruled by competing jewish factions and Trumps factional star is rising dramatically
It seems we are ruled by competing jewish factions and Trumps factional star is rising dramatically
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