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Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Comical Explaination for Low Unemployment
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772 views • October 04, 2018
"Is that real?" Dan Bongino reacts to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's belief that today's low unemployment numbers are really just the result of people holding two jobs. A real statement from the new face of the Democratic party.
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