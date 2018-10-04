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Strategic Relocation FULL DOCUMENTARY Joel Skousen Infowars
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78 views • October 04, 2018
Joel and Alex examine the information within Strategic Relocation including the effects of natural disasters, nuclear war, long-term power failures, large-scale social unrest and police state tyranny. They consider the pros and cons of countries around the world but give particular emphasis to the state and provinces in the US and Canada.
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