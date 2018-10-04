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Electric Universe Upheaval : How old is Earth and its species?
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51 views • October 04, 2018
Peter Mungo Jupp explains many dubious assumptions science is based on including deep time, slowness of fossilisation, the
unexpected existence of instant fossilisation, Carbon 14 dating limitations,
unexpected existence of instant fossilisation, Carbon 14 dating limitations,
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