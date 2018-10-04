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Liberal Fake Outrage Campaigns Put on Hold to Focus on Kavanaugh
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3 views • October 04, 2018
"All prior liberal outrage campaigns—on 'assault weapons' bans immigration, all liberal outrage campaigns, the travel ban, Trump in general, whatever it may be—are to be put on hold. The new outrage campaign is going to supersede all prior, previous fake liberal outrage campaigns and it is now going to be against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh." —Dan Bongino
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