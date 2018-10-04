© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Grant Stinchfield Speaks with the Santa Fe, TX Community
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • October 04, 2018
"We came down to the community and we talked to the people who were most important in this." Grant Stinchfield is live from Santa Fe, TX talking with students, parents and community members involved in the May 18 Santa Fe High School shooting about how to make schools safer.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.