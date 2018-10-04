© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Obey Commands and Show Your Hands
Follow
0
Share
Report
3 views • October 04, 2018
"If you pull a gun on me, I don't have to wait for you to shoot me as a police officer to fire if you're not following commands and you're sighted in on me. I mean, if you pull out a knife, I don't have to pull out a knife and knife-fight with you. I'm allowed to pull out my firearm." —Dan Bongino
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.