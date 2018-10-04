© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You Know Nothing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Follow
0
Share
Report
18 views • October 04, 2018
"Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez decided she was going to opine on foreign policy issues... listen to her try to defend how little she knows about it and then admit she knows nothing about it... The Democrats right now are a party of emotion only." —Dan Bongino
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.