© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ING again: biggest accounting fraud ever?
Follow
0
Share
Report
356 views • October 04, 2018
What do you expect from the biggest bank in a country ruled by child traffickers and pedophiles? That it's the biggest fraud in the world of course. Where a bank like Lehman had to defraud as a result of bad business decisions, ING chose to work with and for the most vicious criminals in the world directly.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.