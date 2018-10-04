CHRISTINE FORD’S ACCUSATIONS ARE LIES – SHE IS NOT CREDIBLE AT ALL – CSN Live 10-3-2018

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
She has signed letters opposing the President’s border policies, even though those policies and has attended Leftist rallies wearing a pink hat. This entire situation surrounding Christine Ford and Brett Kavanaugh is entirely fictitious, and was a planned operation by Democrat leadership to STOP Brett Kavanaugh –