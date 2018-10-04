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Talkin' Old Guns -- Coyote fires and prints a 130 year old Nepalese Khurka, .577 Snider Carbine. 2005-05-09
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55 views • October 04, 2018
On April 26, 2005 I received a little present from one of the contributors to the British Militaria Forums, "Jalapeno Jake," had ordered one of the J.C.&A. Lord, Nepalese Kurkha Army, Royal Guard Carbines from Atlanta Cutlery and had it shipped to me for inspection. What a beauty and a SHOOTER to boot. There's lots more information on this at this link: https://www.tapatalk.com/groups/britishmilitariaforums/inspection-test-of-ac-ima-s-jc-a-lord-snider-t6655.html
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