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Lunar Surface Ground Level Color & Objects
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101 views • October 04, 2018
Bruce Sees all
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwXFxXgYPh0edZ9zWi-331A?pbjreload=10
Published on Oct 3, 2018
music artist Kevin Macleod goto Incompetech.com for his entire collection...
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The moons surface has color. I will show the difference between the greens and the blues. The greens are truly on the surface over all of the objects and ground level. Blue mysterious lights coming from the craters.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwXFxXgYPh0edZ9zWi-331A?pbjreload=10
Published on Oct 3, 2018
music artist Kevin Macleod goto Incompetech.com for his entire collection...
Thanks for connecting and for the interest.Thanks for Subscribing.
The moons surface has color. I will show the difference between the greens and the blues. The greens are truly on the surface over all of the objects and ground level. Blue mysterious lights coming from the craters.
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