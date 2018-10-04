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My thoughts on the Alex Jones Interview with Patrick Bet-David
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10 views • October 04, 2018
I apologize for any foul language. I'll try to tone it down in later streams.
Please share and/or help fund my quest for knowledge! (Use links below)
https://www.patreon.com/renzoshredder
https://www.paypal.me/renzoshredder
Here is a link to my webpage: https://shreddercenter.blog/
And here are links to other platforms I use:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hb4Yjh4ka04
https://www.twitch.tv/lorenzoe91
Please share and/or help fund my quest for knowledge! (Use links below)
https://www.patreon.com/renzoshredder
https://www.paypal.me/renzoshredder
Here is a link to my webpage: https://shreddercenter.blog/
And here are links to other platforms I use:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hb4Yjh4ka04
https://www.twitch.tv/lorenzoe91
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