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Infiltration of "Minnesota Indivisible" The "resist the Trump agenda" Bullshit! 3
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17 views • October 04, 2018
Video 3
http://www.minnesotaindivisible.org/
Recordings/Videos/Audio may not be to satisfactory but they will be provided as they come.
Educate yourself to the enemy of the world "JIHADWATCH.ORG" "INFOWARS.COM" "REAL.VIDEO" "DRUDGEREPORT.COM"
Sunspot observatory was mysteriously shut down and there's been drills all around and now the Presidential Alert...!
http://www.minnesotaindivisible.org/
Recordings/Videos/Audio may not be to satisfactory but they will be provided as they come.
Educate yourself to the enemy of the world "JIHADWATCH.ORG" "INFOWARS.COM" "REAL.VIDEO" "DRUDGEREPORT.COM"
Sunspot observatory was mysteriously shut down and there's been drills all around and now the Presidential Alert...!
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