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12 Volt DC Homemade Generator part-1
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71 views • October 04, 2018
Testing a homemade 12 volt dc generator made from lawnmower engine and alternator. Maximum of 1000 watts produced continuously used to charge batteries to supply a 120vac inverter. use to power small 120vac devices. can also be used to charge batteries for solar off-grid systems during cloudy days. use for emergency power to charge up batteries during the day with engine and use batteries for lights at night silently. this video is testing pulley alignment.
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