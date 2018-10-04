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William Pattison's Bloodbath Theatre: Beware the Tapes of Terror
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4 views • October 04, 2018
Join your host, horror author and internet personality, William Pattison as he presents the tenth episode of Bloodbath Theatre. This time he will thrill you with The Norliss Tapes and The Stone Tape. Also he will be showing the first episode of the lost TV series Project UFO as well as this month's Criswell Predicts...Beware the tapes of terror!!!!
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