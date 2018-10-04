Israel: The Promised Land for Organized Crime - 2

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Published on Mar 3, 2011
Thank you for your efforts for free speech and your efforts to ensure your Right and Right of everyone to see my political videos and read my articles!
Without your support and efforts my vital work could well be silenced.
Sincerely,
Dr. David Duke
http://www.davidduke.com