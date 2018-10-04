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Sen. Mark Warner Cowers to the Anti-Gun Left
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6 views • October 04, 2018
"Senator Warner has an op-ed up at The Washington Post, in which he describes his newfound support for a ban on semi-automatic rifles, which he of course refers to as 'assault weapons'... an internal struggle that miraculously showed up just ahead of the mid-terms which will be followed closely by a growing field of candidates in the Democrat primaries next year." —Dana Loesch
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