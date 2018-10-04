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Washington State Sheriff's Association Opposes Anti-Second Amendment Bill
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16 views • October 04, 2018
"Another battle over the Second Amendment will be decided in Washington State this November, not by judges, but by voters... the Washington State Sheriff's Association made a motion opposing the law just last week... get out there and fight this propaganda effort from the progressive left. And let us know on Twitter @NRATV if you have any successes. Every vote counts." —Dana Loesch
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