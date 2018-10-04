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Full Show - #MeToo Exposed: Kavanaugh Accusers Caught In New Lies / Matt Damon Sexual Assault Victim Speaks Out - 10/03/2018
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850 views • October 04, 2018
President Trump’s lawyer blasted the New York Time’s article claiming Trump committed tax fraud as “100% false” and “highly defamatory. ” The massive NYT hit piece is 15,000 words. Also, catch our exclusive interview with the "Donald Trump" of Iran whose mission is to free his country of the Islamic Republic. Joining today’s show is comedian Owen Benjamin discussing how the establishment left ruined comedy and due process. Call and tune in now!
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