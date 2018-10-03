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The Rip-Off Keeps Getting Worse: Good Morning Liberty 10-03-18
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5 views • October 03, 2018
While all eyes are distracted by the Kavanaugh political circus, other things keep getting worse. On this episode of Good Morning Liberty, host Michael Boldin discusses the latest numbers from the US Treasury. Only one president in history has ever increased the national debt more than Donald Trump. And spending keeps going up too. As Thomas Jefferson put it, this is “swindling futurity on a large scale.”
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