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TMZ Orders Kanye West To Remove MAGA Hat! See What Happens Next
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602 views • October 03, 2018
- Kanye West was asked to take his MAGA hat off during TMZ Interview. Comedian Owen Benjamin comments on the true meaning behind the #MAGA hat.
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