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Obama on his adolescent years in a rare video of a 2001 interview: - #Kavanaugh #Propaganda #RadicalLeft #RuleOfLaw
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50 views • October 03, 2018
-"I was a thug," a "mischievous child"
-"I got into fights."
-"I drank and did--and consumed substances that weren't always legal."
-"I might have drank a six-pack in an hour before going back to class"
The blatant hypocrisy of the progressive far left in all it's splendor.
#Kavanaugh #Propaganda #RadicalLeft #RulOfLaw
-"I got into fights."
-"I drank and did--and consumed substances that weren't always legal."
-"I might have drank a six-pack in an hour before going back to class"
The blatant hypocrisy of the progressive far left in all it's splendor.
#Kavanaugh #Propaganda #RadicalLeft #RulOfLaw
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