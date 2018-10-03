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Why The Florida Elections Will Be Pivotal For Trump This Nov
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651 views • October 03, 2018
Roger Stone breaks down the importance of the neck and neck battle in Florida between Ron DeSantis, a Trump supporter, and Andrew Gillum. Also, Gov. Rick Scott is in the hot seat for opposing medicinal marijuana even though it was approved by Florida voters.
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