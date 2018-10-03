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The Kavanaugh Attack Is The Dress Rehearsal For Trump’s Impeachment
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695 views • October 03, 2018
Roger Stone breaks down how desperate Democrats are using the blocking of Judge Brett Kavanaugh's SCOTUS confirmation as a dress rehearsal for a future attempt at impeaching President Donald Trump.
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