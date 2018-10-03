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President Trump Set To Investigate Banks Discriminating Against Conservatives/Alex Jones Files Suit Against Paypal
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167 views • October 03, 2018
PayPal is being used by the globalists to further their agenda by silencing the very popular Alex Jones and Infowars. After 18 years of working with Infowars, PayPal has decided to accuse Alex of “hate speech”. Alex has filed suit in response to their persecution.
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