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FILM 21_Pre-Equinox Energies Reveal Insights About Light
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6 views • October 03, 2018
FILM 21—In the days leading up to the March 2018 Equinox, I wondered if I could see and film any noticeable changes in the skies above San Francisco, CA. I’m glad I did, because the light energies that poured in were richly colorful, very intriguing, and gorgeous!
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