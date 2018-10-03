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Casting the Vision!
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4 views • October 03, 2018
Zach Drew shares part of his story in the very FIRST episode of 'The Zach Drew Show' as he lays the foundation of the vision he believes the Lord has shared with him concerning the future of this new media ministry!
If you would like to sow this ministry, you can do so by giving online at https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
If you would like to sow this ministry, you can do so by giving online at https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
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