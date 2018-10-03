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Supernatural Story of Angel Speaking to Prodigal Son
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5 views • October 03, 2018
Zach Drew shares a supernatural story of how God spoke through a one-eyed homeless man to help guide a prodigal SON back to the love of Jesus. Zach's special guest is Madison Stoedter. Madison shares how this encounter with a homeless man would change her and her boyfriend's lives.
If you would like to sow this ministry, you can do so online at https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
If you would like to sow this ministry, you can do so online at https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
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