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Alex Jones: “I’ve Fought With The Devil, Got Down To His Level”
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255 views • October 03, 2018
In an era of unprecedented spiritual warfare, Alex reveals how patriots must resist the temptation to give up and give in to the dark side. Alex himself stood against the devil and is now on the path to victory laid out by God.
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