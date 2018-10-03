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PNAC Co-Founder Robert Kagan Expresses His Love for da NWO with Christiane Amanpour 9/27/2018
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25 views • October 03, 2018
Robert Kagan praises globalism and says a threat to America's sovereignty "is not something I think we should be concerned about."
https://www.pbssocal.org/programs/amanpour-co/robert-kagan-dbiqx2/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_for_the_New_American_Century
https://www.cfr.org/article/liberal-world-order-rip
https://www.chathamhouse.org/sites/default/files/images/ia/INTA94_1_3_234_Duncombe_Dunne.pdf
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/07/26/donald-trump-disrupted-the-liberal-world-order.html
https://www.pbssocal.org/programs/amanpour-co/robert-kagan-dbiqx2/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_for_the_New_American_Century
https://www.cfr.org/article/liberal-world-order-rip
https://www.chathamhouse.org/sites/default/files/images/ia/INTA94_1_3_234_Duncombe_Dunne.pdf
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/07/26/donald-trump-disrupted-the-liberal-world-order.html
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