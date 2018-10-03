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Full Show: FBI Desperately Covering Up Clinton Uranium One Secrets
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86 views • October 03, 2018
The FBI has been trying to cover up for the Clinton's and the Uranium One Secrets. Reports say that the FBI has refused to declassify 37 pages of materials related to the Uranium One Deal. Later in the program David Knight is joined by Daniel Miller to speak on his Book that was shadow banned by Amazon. As well, gets into the news about a pedophile FBI agent who was found dead hours before he was supposed to reach a plea deal.
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