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🔴 A Real Look At Socialism With Venezuelan President Maduro
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26 views • October 03, 2018
My take on Venezuelan President Maduro stuffing his fat face over an 8 course meal while his country people starve and resort to eating Zoo animals and sometimes people. That's how socialism works. It starts off good and then always ends up with dictators at the top while the common people starve.
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@DeplorableTodd
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@RedPilledGenius
#Maduro #Socialism #Venezuela #RedPill
Twitter-
@DeplorableTodd
&
@RedPilledGenius
#Maduro #Socialism #Venezuela #RedPill
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