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Need Tough Ice Cube Control Law -- Calling Dems for a comment
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6 views • October 03, 2018
WildNews.us – The relentless corporate controlled media investigation into Brett Kavanaugh has unveiled an important danger not identified before. The New York Times had discovered that frozen water, ice cubes, is a dangerous assault weapon used by Judge Kavanaugh during his college years. On a live stream, WildNews.us is calling the Democrat Senators to find our if they are going to sponsor a bill to regulate frozen water as an assault weapon --
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