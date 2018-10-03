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Pedophile FBI Agent “Commits Suicide” After Sweetheart Plea Deal
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941 views • October 03, 2018
A man about to go on trial for a brutal child rape case in Massachusetts was found dead in a New York City hotel room. David Knight talks about what may have led to his death, as he was facing two counts of child rape with force, and six counts of in...
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