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Breaking! Kavanaugh Accusers Caught In Giant New Lies: Must See Video
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1841 views • October 03, 2018
Christine Blasey Ford has been caught in several lies during her testimony given to the Senate. She claimed she has a fear of flying and that she had never been coached on taking a polygraph, both claims that have been proven false. Also, others have sworn statements that refute her version of events.
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