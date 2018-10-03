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Crypto Trading Pairs
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46 views • October 03, 2018
http://thebitcointutor.com Learn to use cryptocurrency pairs to help you find the best markets, with the most liquidity, and at the best price. You can trade with fiat currencies like USD, EUR, and GBP, or you can trade directly between cryptos like BTC, LTC, and ETH.
In this video, I recommend checking out one of the top crypto investor resources, Cryptocurrency Market Capitalizations (aka, Coin Market Cap), at http://coinmarketcap.com
In this video, I recommend checking out one of the top crypto investor resources, Cryptocurrency Market Capitalizations (aka, Coin Market Cap), at http://coinmarketcap.com
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