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Video: Hillary Clinton Launched Plan To Remove Alex Jones From Internet Before Midterms
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326 views • October 03, 2018
Top Democrats working with big tech to silence conservatives. Hillary Clinton admits to censoring Infowars! It can no longer be denied that there is a coordinated, sustained agenda to censor and silence conservatives by social media, Silicon Valley giants as part of a giant election meddling scheme.
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