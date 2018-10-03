© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Something BIG Is About To Happen - Prophetic Update
Follow
0
Share
Report
7 views • October 03, 2018
Prophetic Update SEPT 12,2018 - Something BIG Is About To Happen
A summary of A Dream of Two Waves from God. The first was a world wide refreshing from the Lord. We are now experiencing the second wave -a great filthy tsunami wave from the Lord - filthy because it is carrying all the corruption with it. The end will be a great cleansing as His justice rolls forth.
A summary of A Dream of Two Waves from God. The first was a world wide refreshing from the Lord. We are now experiencing the second wave -a great filthy tsunami wave from the Lord - filthy because it is carrying all the corruption with it. The end will be a great cleansing as His justice rolls forth.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.